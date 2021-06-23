1,091 Shares in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,994.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOD. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

