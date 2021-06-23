Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,272 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,953,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 638,841 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $11,574,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after buying an additional 234,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at $643,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $53,666.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,442,764. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

