11,772 Shares in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTIL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $611.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $80,404.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,497,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,641. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

