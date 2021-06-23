Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

