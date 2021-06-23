Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 26,829 Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Univest Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $783.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.