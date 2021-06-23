Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.29. Approximately 4,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 872,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after purchasing an additional 381,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

