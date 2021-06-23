Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.19

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$122.19 and last traded at C$122.17, with a volume of 78599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$120.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$60.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

