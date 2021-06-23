Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.16. 14,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 288,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $758.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

