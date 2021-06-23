Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. 30,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,420,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $686.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

