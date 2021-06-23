Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,309,144 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $148,542,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after buying an additional 922,801 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:FNF opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.
In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
