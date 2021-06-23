Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,309,144 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $148,542,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after buying an additional 922,801 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

