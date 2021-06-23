Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MasTec were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MasTec by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MasTec by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.72. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.