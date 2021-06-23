Ergoteles LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANZUU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $2,994,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $2,994,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,497,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,285,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZUU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

