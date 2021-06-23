Ergoteles LLC Invests $226,000 in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,778 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BMRC opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $418.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

