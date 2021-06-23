Geode Capital Management LLC Has $117.10 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of The Middleby worth $117,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.31.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

