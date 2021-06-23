Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 42,378 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $121,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

