Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 542,040 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,310,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of First Horizon worth $123,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

