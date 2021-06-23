Sei Investments Co. Invests $4.16 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 86,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $3,871,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,174,000 after buying an additional 458,159 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,836 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 226.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

