Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,637 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of USANA Health Sciences worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,640,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,969 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 148.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 41,105 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USNA opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.92.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

