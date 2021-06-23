Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,637 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of USANA Health Sciences worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,640,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,969 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 148.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 41,105 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
USNA opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
