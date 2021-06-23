Sei Investments Co. Sells 125 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse stock opened at $243.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.61 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.70.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,491 shares of company stock worth $15,449,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

