Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

NDA has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.60 ($87.76).

ETR NDA opened at €77.00 ($90.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €76.05. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €52.74 ($62.05) and a 1-year high of €81.26 ($95.60).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

