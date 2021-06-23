Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Ceridian HCM worth $126,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.72. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $111.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

