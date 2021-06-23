$0.70 EPS Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Shares of EQR opened at $79.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $82.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

