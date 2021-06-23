Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $276,500.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWBI opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 251,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.