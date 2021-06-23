Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,947,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of East West Bancorp worth $143,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 132,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 37.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,064.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

