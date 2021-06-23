Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 921 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.