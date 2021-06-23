Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after purchasing an additional 629,287 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $491,190,000 after purchasing an additional 591,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $390,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,093,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,142 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,951 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.40 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

