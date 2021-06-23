Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.49. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

