Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Compugen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $524.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.