Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,850 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

