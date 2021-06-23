Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $273,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

