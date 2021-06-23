Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,890 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

