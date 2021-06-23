Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rafael by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,267 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rafael by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rafael by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rafael by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Rafael during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RFL opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.78 million, a P/E ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

