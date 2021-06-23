Ergoteles LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. Insiders have sold a total of 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

