AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director Michael R. Hayden Sells 100,000 Shares

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABCL. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.