Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

