HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Insider Darcy G. Mott Sells 6,000 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,370.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.83. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after buying an additional 336,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 48,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

