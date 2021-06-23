The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Scott Vanwinter Sells 23,918 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10.

Shares of AZEK opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in The AZEK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

