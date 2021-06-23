Ergoteles LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKO. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth about $9,000,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth about $6,007,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.13. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARKO shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arko in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

