Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC reduced its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,591 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry by 21.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry by 27.1% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 98,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 15.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 1,373.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 165,853 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Berry by 299.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 199,452 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.95. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

