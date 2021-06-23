Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $126,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $364.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.76 and a fifty-two week high of $364.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

