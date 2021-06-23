Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.59% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $122,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,303,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

HZNP stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $97.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

