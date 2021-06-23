Northern Trust Corp Has $119.52 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $119,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

