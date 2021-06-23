Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,313,000 after buying an additional 500,839 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,676,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,390. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $598.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter.

LPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.