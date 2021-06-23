Reviewing Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) and Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) and Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Cricut’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies 11.31% 10.98% 8.46% Cricut N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Axcelis Technologies and Cricut, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Cricut 0 1 5 0 2.83

Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.59%. Cricut has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.43%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than Cricut.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Cricut’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies $474.56 million 2.73 $49.98 million $1.35 28.60 Cricut $959.03 million 7.63 $154.58 million N/A N/A

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Axcelis Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Cricut on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

