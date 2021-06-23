Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMTL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 32.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $669.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.10.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

