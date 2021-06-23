Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.07. Covanta posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Covanta stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 440.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Covanta by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after acquiring an additional 432,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth $93,980,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Covanta by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after acquiring an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Covanta by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Covanta by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.