Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Shares Gap Up to $97.39

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.39, but opened at $100.66. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $102.05, with a volume of 86 shares.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $1,501,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 18,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.