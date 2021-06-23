Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Shares Gap Up to $72.58

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.58, but opened at $74.87. Penske Automotive Group shares last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 821 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.02.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

