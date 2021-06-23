So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Down to $9.28

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $8.91. So-Young International shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 2,956 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SY shares. TheStreet downgraded So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $973.35 million, a PE ratio of -897.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.10.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Barclays PLC increased its stake in So-Young International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in So-Young International by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in So-Young International by 51.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in So-Young International by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

