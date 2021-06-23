Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Down to $25.83

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.83, but opened at $25.23. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 3,856 shares trading hands.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 88,032 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,233,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 110,850 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

